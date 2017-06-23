Global reinsurers ask EU for mutual market access with Britain post-Brexit

| LONDON, June 23
LONDON, June 23 Global reinsurers have written
to the European Commission to ask it to ensure mutual access
between British and European Union reinsurance markets after
Britain leaves the bloc due to worries about market disruption,
according to extracts from the letter seen by Reuters.
Britain and the EU started talks this week on the terms of
their divorce in March 2019.
Brexit risks an end to so-called passporting rights, through
which financial institutions are able to sell their services
across the EU without locally regulated operations.
Reinsurers such as Munich Re and Scor,
who help insurers pay for big claims like hurricanes in exchange
for part of the premium, technically do not need passporting
rights to operate cross-border in the large marine, aviation and
transport sectors.
But without regulatory regimes in Britain and the EU that
are formally recognised as equivalent to one another, reinsurers
based in Britain may have difficulty doing business in some EU
markets due to differing national regulations, industry sources
say.
Reinsurers outside Britain could also find it harder to get
involved in deals led by the Lloyd's of London market.
"The UK's withdrawal from the EU raises difficult questions
about the future trading relationship between the two
jurisdictions," the Zurich-based Global Reinsurance Forum, which
represents some of the world's largest reinsurers, said in the
letter sent in April.
"If passporting arrangements for EU reinsurers into the UK
and vice versa are not maintained, then national regulations
will inevitably make cross-border reinsurance between the two
jurisdictions more difficult and expensive."
The letter called for existing arrangements to continue
under a future UK/EU trade deal.
The reinsurers rejected suggestions by some industry
participants that Britain should make major changes to EU
Solvency II capital rules after Brexit, due to stringent capital
costs and red tape.
"We strongly support the position that the UK should
continue to operate an insurance regulatory regime which is
consistent with Solvency II," they said.
The Global Reinsurance Forum is chaired by Inga Beale, chief
executive of Lloyd's.
Other members of the group of 13 reinsurers include Munich
Re, Scor and Swiss Re, as well as reinsurers based
outside Europe.
Its main aim is "to promote a stable, innovative, and
competitive worldwide reinsurance market," according to its
website.
(Writing by Carolyn Cohn, additional reporting by Andrew
MacAskill in London, Maya Nikolaeva in Paris and Tom Sims in
Frankfurt, editing by David Evans)