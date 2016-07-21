Roche CEO fears hit to UK drug research from Brexit vote

ZURICH, July 21 Britain's decision to leave the
European Union threatens to undermine its position as a centre
for drug research and UK patients could fall behind others in
Europe in getting access to new drugs, Roche's chief
executive said.
Currently, new drugs are approved by the European Medicines
Agency, but in future Britain may have to set up its own drug
approval system and the country could move to the back of the
queue for new medicines, industry executives say.
"If certain cutting edge innovative medicines do not become
part of the standard of care in the UK, this hampers research
and development," Roche CEO Severin Schwan said on Thursday,
after reporting first-half results.
Britain has a strong reputation for medical research but it
is already a difficult market for launching expensive new drugs,
such as the modern cancer treatments produced by Roche.
Schwan warned that if up-to-date therapies were not
generally available in the UK then it would not be possible to
conduct clinical trials in the country, since researchers needed
to compare test drugs to the best existing standard of care.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Adrian Croft)