Ryanair warns of two to three-year downturn if Britain leaves the EU

PARIS, June 21 Ryanair boss Michael
O'Leary warned on Tuesday of a two to three-year economic
downturn if Britain votes to leave the European Union and said
that Brussels has been given a "wake-up call" regardless of the
result of Thursday's UK referendum.
Speaking at an aviation conference in Paris, the head of the
Irish budget carrier -- Europe's largest airline by passenger
numbers -- said that economic and political disruption could
weaken the rest of the 28-nation bloc if UK voters back a
so-called Brexit.
"If Brits vote to exit, I think the European Union as a
project is doomed," O'Leary said. "I think they will inevitably
be followed by others. I think you would have a two or
three-year economic downturn with huge uncertainty that would be
very bad, not just for the UK economy but for the European
economy, which is already struggling."
The Irish entrepreneur is one of the most vocal business
leaders urging voters to back continued European Union
membership in Thursday's referendum. Both sides in the closely
fought contest claim significant business support.
"In my business it depends very much on what the exit looks
like," O'Leary told the Paris Air Forum, hosted by La Tribune.
But he suggested that a vote to leave would penalise a
generation that grew up on cheap connectivity to the rest of
Europe and put at risk a system of unrestricted routes on which
Ryanair and other budget airlines have built rapid growth.
Analysts say it is still unclear whether Britain, Ryanair's
biggest single market, would continue to have unfettered access
to EU airports under complex aviation rules.
O'Leary was speaking before travelling to London to join the
climax of the campaign, alternating between defending membership
of a reformed EU and criticising its bureaucracy.
"Even if Britain votes to remain, Europe and certainly
Brussels has had a wake-up call," he said, adding that a clear
message has already been sent to the EU's bureaucracy.
"If you guys in Brussels don't ... start improving the
single market and improving the lives of Europe's citizens, this
thing is going to fall apart."
Ryanair has often clashed with the European Commission over
passenger compensation, taxes and other issues.
It is now lobbying for a clampdown by European authorities
on repeated air traffic controller strikes.
Willie Walsh, head of British Airways owner IAG,
has been more cautious about the impact of a Brexit, saying that
it would "not have a material impact" on his business.
