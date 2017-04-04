UPDATE 2-May to raise "hard issues" with Saudi Arabia, stand up for UK interests

* British firms are major arms suppliers to Riyadh
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain"
By Katie Paul
RIYADH, April 4 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Tuesday she would raise "hard issues" with Saudi
Arabia's leaders on a visit to the country, as critics urged her
to pressure Riyadh over its air war in Yemen and human rights
record.
May also said she was appalled by reports of a chemical
weapons attack in northern Syria that killed dozens of people,
including 11 children, and called for a prompt investigation.
She was expected to explore ways of boosting trade with the
kingdom during the two-day visit, her second to a Gulf Arab
state since Britain voted to leave the European Union. Saudi
Arabia is the country's largest Middle East trading partner,
with British exports worth 6.57 billion pounds ($8 billion) in
2015.
May, who has launched a drive to secure trade deals after
launching divorce proceedings with the EU, said she would stand
up for both human rights and Britain's national interests in her
talks in the world's top oil exporter.
Saudi Arabia is a major customer for British defence
companies and an ally in the fight against Islamist militancy.
Britain's supply of aircraft and weapons has come under
scrutiny because of the war in Yemen. A Saudi-led coalition of
Arab states has launched thousands of air strikes in an effort
to dislodge Iranian-aligned Houthis from the capital Sanaa and
restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
The two-year-old civil war has killed more than 10,000
people, half of them civilians.
"We have no difficulty in raising hard issues with those
that we meet with, be it in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere around the
world," May told reporters in Jordan before heading to Riyadh
where she is expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.
"The strong British tradition of standing up for human
rights is there, the strong British tradition of standing up for
British national interest is there," she said.
May, who landed in Riyadh on Tuesday, will be joined by the
chief executive of the London Stock Exchange for a financial
roundtable at the kingdom's bourse.
The London Stock Exchange is among those pitching to win a
piece of state oil company Saudi Aramco's initial public
offering, which is expected to be the world's largest.
TRADE DEALS
May has come under fire over her foreign trips since
becoming prime minister last year. She was accused of failing to
challenge U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan earlier this year.
The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn,
said May must put human rights and international law at the
centre of her talks with the Saudis.
"Unless the prime minister challenges the Saudi regime over
its abuses this week, it will be clear she is ready to sacrifice
human rights and security on the altar of the arms trade," he
said in a statement.
May attended the annual Gulf Arab summit in Bahrain in
December to cement ties with oil producers.
"Britain is introducing itself to countries of the region in
its new form," said Abdulaziz Sager, chairman of the
Jeddah-based Gulf Research Center. "This means that Britain will
be in direct competition with European Union powers and that it
presents itself as an alternative to them."
May must try to strengthen her hand in talks with the EU
without annoying its leaders and secure trade deals elsewhere in
case the talks fail and Britain crashes out of the bloc without
an agreement.
"I want to see the United Kingdom as a truly global
Britain," May said. "A good continuing deep partnership with the
European Union, but also trading and working with others around
the world."
