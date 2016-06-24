Scotland's Alex Salmond says expects push for new independence vote

LONDON, June 24 The Scottish National Party
(SNP) is likely to call for a new referendum on independence
from Britain, former leader Alex Salmond said on Friday after
the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union but most of
Scotland voted to stay.
"The sensible thing for Scotland to do would never be to
leave the European Union," Salmond said in an interview with Sky
News.
Asked if current SNP leader, Scottish First Minister Nicola
Sturgeon, will now push for a second independence vote, he said
"yes I do."
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by James Davey)