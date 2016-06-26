U.S. national security adviser sees few immediate Brexit concerns

WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. National Security
Adviser Susan Rice said on Sunday that there are "relatively
few" immediate security concerns stemming from Britain's vote to
leave the European Union, but the United States will work to
ensure continued U.S.-UK cooperation on counter-terrorism and
other security issues.
Rice, in a forum at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen,
Colorado, said that the United States and Britain will "remain
the closest partners and allies," while the need for NATO
members to "stay latched up will be even greater."
"We will do all we can to ensure that the areas in which we
are cooperating -- counter-terrorism, you name it, will remain
solid," Rice said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)