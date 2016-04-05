UK shipping sector risks sinking fortunes if Brexit prevails

* Shipping contributes $14 bln annually to UK economy
* Potential currency turmoil could hit port operators
* Over 40 percent of shipping via UK terminals is with EU
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, April 5 If Britain votes to leave the
European Union, the country's shipping sector faces years of
disruption as trade agreements get reworked and currency
volatility leads to higher costs at a time when the industry is
battling its worst global downturn.
Shipping contributes some 10 billion pounds ($14.2 billion)
annually to the UK economy and directly employs 240,000 people
in multiple areas including maritime services such as ports,
transportation, as well as ship broking and marine insurance.
As several shipping segments struggle with worsening market
conditions due to global economic uncertainty, a Chinese
slowdown and a surplus of ships for hire, alarms are sounding
over whether Britain will quit the EU in a June 23 referendum.
Renegotiating trade agreements with individual EU countries
as well as the EU itself could take years following Brexit,
which would also add to the burden on companies.
"No one has left the European Union before, and the EU may
seek to 'punish' the UK for leaving, in order to discourage
others from leaving too. The Brexit negotiations are unlikely to
be quick or easy," said Guy Platten, chief executive of the UK
Chamber of Shipping trade association.
"If it is lengthy, with tariffs and other penalties built
in, then the consequences could be profoundly negative."
John Nelson, chairman of the Lloyd's of London insurance
market, said it was "fantasy" to expect bilateral negotiations
to be simple.
"It would be impossible to do that except over many, many
years," Nelson told Reuters.
Legal experts said there were also likely to be
complications over commercial paperwork.
"If existing contracts are drafted in a way that presumes
the existence of an EU containing the UK, or makes a reference
to the EU without specifically defining what that is, such
contracts may give rise to disputes as to the meaning or ambit
of the contract," law firm Ince & Co said in a note.
Potential currency turmoil could also hit port operators
given that over 40 percent of overall shipping traffic passing
through terminals in Britain is with EU countries.
"The exchange rate could have some impact on trade and
therefore on the volumes handled by the UK ports," said Joanna
Fic, senior analyst with ratings agency Moody's.
"If sterling weakens, imports become more expensive. Given
imports account for a larger chunk of movement of goods through
UK ports, you could see some implications for domestic demand."
Leading operators Associated British Ports and Peel Ports
declined to comment. Scotland's Forth Ports said it would "work
within the outcome of the referendum", declining further
comment.
SINGLE MARKET
Britain's Transport Minister Robert Goodwill told Reuters
the shipping industry had benefited from the EU's single market,
which had brought fairer competition between shipping firms
operating in Europe, cut costs for freight shippers and removed
customs duties for UK shippers trading within the bloc.
That view was echoed by the City of London Corporation,
which runs the only global financial centre to rival New York
and last month formally backed Britain staying in the EU.
"At a time of increasing competition in shipping markets, we
want businesses in the UK to be able to keep their eyes strictly
on doing business and not worrying about what ifs and a level of
uncertainty," said Jeffrey Evans, lord mayor of the City of
London and a senior director with ship broker Clarksons.
Britain ranked in the top 10 of global ship-owning countries
as of January 2015, according to the latest report by U.N. trade
and economic think tank UNCTAD. The UK accounted for nearly 3
percent of the world total or just over 48 million deadweight
tonnes, versus over 16 percent or 279 million dwt held by
Greece, the No.1 ship-owning nation, the UNCTAD report showed.
Danish shipping company DFDS, which has active
business operations with the UK, said it was better for Britain
to stay in the EU given the potential impact on the wider bloc.
"We are concerned that Brexit will bring about a prolonged
period of uncertainty which could in itself be negative for
investments, trade and growth," DFDS Chief Executive Niels
Smedegaard said.
($1 = 0.7049 pounds)
