Premier League clubs back UK remaining in EU - chairman

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 20 The top soccer clubs of England and Wales back a "Remain" vote in Britain's European Union referendum because leaving would run counter to their global approach to business, the chairman of the Premier League said on Monday.
Richard Scudamore told BBC radio it would be "incongruous" for the league to support an exit from the EU.
"Are we better acting like we want to play our part in the world and be worldly citizens, or do we want to send a signal to the world that says, actually, we're kind of pulling the drawbridge up here?" Scudamore said.
"Well, that doesn't seem to sit very well when you travel the world like we do."
Britons vote on Thursday on whether to stay or leave the EU. The free movement of labour, a central tenet of the bloc, has allowed soccer clubs to hire large numbers of players from across the EU.
The BBC reported in March that 332 European players in the Premier League, the second-tier Championship and the Scottish Premiership would fail to meet existing criteria for non-EU players if Britain broke away from the bloc.
Players from outside the bloc are usually required to have been chosen for the national teams of their home countries before being given work permits in Britain.
The official Vote Leave campaign, which wants Britain to leave the EU, has said British-born players would have more opportunities if the country no longer had to follow the EU's freedom of movement rules, and that clubs could have more freedom to sign players from around the world. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by William Schomberg)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.