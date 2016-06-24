Sodexo boss says no major Brexit impact on businesss

PARIS, June 24 Sodexo Chief Executive Michel Landel said on Friday he regretted that Britain had voted to leave the European Union but did not expect the move to have a major impact on the business of the French catering, facilities management and vouchers group.

"The exit of the UK from the European Union should not have a major and direct impact on our busineses. We are a local player and were are working with local suppliers and employees," Landel told Reuters in an e-mail statement.

Sodexo has been present in Britain since 1988 and employs 40,000 people in the country. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)