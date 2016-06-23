Sterling reverses course, falls after narrow Remain win in Newcastle

LONDON, June 24 Sterling slid sharply, falling
two cents against the dollar from a 2016 high above $1.50 after
the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern city of
Newcastle showed only a marginal vote to keep Britain in the
European Union.
Newcastle had widely been expected to show a stronger
backing for Remain, and the slender margin cast doubt on an
earlier nationwide opinion poll that pointed to a 52-48 percent
win for Remain.
Sterling fell as low as $1.4804 against the dollar,
wiping out all its gains that had lifted it above $1.50 for the
first time this year on the back of the initial YouGov poll. It
was last trading at $1.4834.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by William Schomberg)