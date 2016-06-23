Sterling falls more than 6 cents to below $1.44 after Sunderland vote

LONDON, June 24 Sterling plunged against major
currencies on Friday after the UK referendum vote count in the
north-eastern city of Sunderland showed a stronger-than-expected
vote in favour of taking Britain out of the European Union.
Sterling fell as low as $1.4351 against the dollar,
more than wiping out all its gains that had lifted it above
$1.50 for the first time this year on the back of an earlier
YouGov opinion poll.
That poll suggested Britons had voted 52-48 percent to stay
in the EU.
In extremely volatile and illiquid trading, sterling was
last quoted at $1.4560.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by William Schomberg)