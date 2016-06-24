European stocks could fall 15 pct in "next few days" -Exane

LONDON, June 24 French investment bank Exane BNP
Paribas forecast a fall of up to 15 percent on European stocks
in the coming days following Britain's shock voting result to
leave the European Union.
"Given the recent 'Remain'-leaning polls and subsequent risk
rally, the UK's vote to leave is a nasty shock for markets this
morning," Exane's strategists wrote in a note.
"We see potential for 10-15 percent downside to European
equities over the next few days as a higher risk premium drives
multiple compression. We would discourage selling should markets
fall materially beyond this," they added.
