Post-Brexit global equity loss of over $2 trillion worst ever -S&P

NEW YORK, June 26 The $2.08 trillion wiped off
global equity markets on Friday after Britain voted to leave the
European Union was the biggest daily loss ever, trumping the
Lehman Brothers bankruptcy during the 2008 financial crisis and
the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987, according to
Standard & Poor's Dow Jones Indices.
Global markets skidded following the unexpected result from
the June 23 referendum, in which Britons voted to withdraw from
the EU by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.
Markets in mainland Europe were hit the worst, with Milan
and Madrid each down more than 12 percent for
their biggest losses ever. Britain's benchmark FTSE 100
was down nearly 9 percent at one point on Friday, but rallied to
close down 3.15 percent.
The route started in Asia, with the Nikkei down 7.9
percent, and carried over into Wall Street as the S&P 500 fell
3.6 percent.
Mohit Bajaj, director of ETF trading solutions at
WallachBeth Capital LLC in New York, said the severity of the
sell-off was partly due to investors misreading the outcome and
betting the wrong way.
"People positioned themselves longer because they thought
the market was going to pop," he said. "We knew that we were
going to sell off pretty hard and people were kind of shocked by
the market."
In dollar terms, Friday's loss overtook the previous record
from Sept. 29, 2008, the day when Congress rejected a $700
billion bailout package for Wall Street during the financial
crisis. On that day, global markets lost $1.94 trillion.
The losses are calculated using the S&P Global Broad Market
Index (BMI), which includes equity markets in 47 countries.
To be sure, the record size of the dollar decline is partly
due to the larger absolute size of today's equity markets
compared with the period during the financial crisis, and
especially compared with the 1980s, said Howard Sliverblatt,
senior index analyst at Standard & Poor's Dow Jones Indices.
Friday's decline as a percentage of total market
capitalization was 4.7 percent. That was outstripped on seven
occasions during the financial crisis. The largest percentage
decline during that period was 6.92 percent on Oct. 15, 2008,
when the market was panicking about a deep recession. The loss
corresponded to a $1.65 trillion decline.
A rival measure of global stocks, the MSCI all-country world
index, fell 4.76 percent on Friday, its biggest
percentage loss since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell 5.09 percent on
the first trading day after S&P stripped the United States of
its "AAA" credit rating.
(Additional Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Burns
and Dan Grebler)