Looking for Brexit-proof portfolios? Try drugs, alcohol and tobacco

LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 Health, safety and even some
traditional 'sin stocks' have already shown signs of weathering
Brexit-related storms in European equity markets over the past
week.
The flight to safety in the aftermath of last week's Brexit
vote is sending investors scurrying back into healthcare and
consumer-related stocks that have shielded them from nearly
every big market dislocation of the past five years.
On Wednesday, European healthcare became the first major
regional sector to recover all its post-Brexit losses, helped
largely by the big UK bellwethers. Food and beverage stocks are
poised to follow.
Stocks such as AstraZeneca PLC, Diageo PLC
and British American Tobacco PLC are up between 7
percent and 11 percent since last Thursday's close.
They have led the broader market's recovery after more than
$3 trillion was knocked off the value of global stocks in the
two-day selloff that followed Britain's unexpected decision to
leave the European Union.
The combination of dependable profits, dividends and
expectations that the weaker pound and euro will spur earnings
upgrades for firms that sell mostly to consumers outside the UK
and Europe has underpinned their resilience.
"There are three things at work but I think the first is the
reach for dollar earnings," said Eric Moore, who runs the Miton
Income Fund from London.
"In a world where GDP is probably slowing everywhere,
irrespective of Brexit, there's just more uncertainty," said
Moore, adding the relative stability of the so-called defensive
sectors, whose profits are less reliant on economic growth,
brightens their appeal.
The rally in bluechip healthcare and food and beverage
stocks has even pushed the UK's FTSE 100 to less than a
percent below its pre-Brexit level. In US dollar terms the index
is still more than 10 percent lower.
Outside of the UK, German real estate has found favour.
Shares of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen are
both higher than where they were before last week's vote.
Both companies are focused on residential properties in
Germany where low rates have contributed to steady price rises
while low vacancy rates have put a floor under rents.
Gold mining stocks Rangold Resources and Fresnillo
are up more than 20 percent as demand for the precious
metal surged.
For a list of major European stocks that are above where
they closed last Thursday see: reut.rs/295Lkwm
Goldman Sachs, which slashed its economic forecasts for the
UK and Europe after the vote, now expects earnings in 2016 for
the Stoxx 600 to contract 5 percent.
Still, with German 10-year bund yields below zero the U.S.
bank says equities offer value compared with other assets.
But given worries over the health of European banks and
growth Goldman warns against broad-based buying and recommends
investors stick with food, beverage and tobacco and healthcare
shares.
"The attractions of the more defensive or stable parts in
equities are clear," said Goldman strategists in a note to
clients.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Tricia Wright, additional
reporting by Tina Bellon in Frankfurt; Editing by Mike Dolan and
Toby Chopra)