Morgan Stanley sees FTSE 100 falling as much as 16 pct in event of Brexit

LONDON, June 16 Britain's FTSE 100
blue-chip stock index could fall to as low as 5,000, down about
16 percent from current levels, if the country votes to leave
the European Union in next week's referendum, Morgan Stanley
said on Thursday.
Economists at the U.S. bank put a 55 percent probability of
a Remain vote.
A vote to stay in the EU could see the FTSE 100 rise as much
as 14 percent, strategists at the bank wrote in a note to
clients.
European indices would bounce more than UK indices if
Britain votes to remain part of the EU. The Euro Stoxx 50
could rise as much as 17 percent from current
levels, the bank said.
Worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy,
could quit the EU after June's 23 referendum have dominated
markets this week and driven investors towards safe-haven assets
such as gold and German bunds.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, editing by Nigel Stephenson)