Morgan Stanley sees FTSE 100 falling as much as 16 pct in event of Brexit

LONDON, June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 blue-chip stock index could fall to as low as 5,000, down about 16 percent from current levels, if the country votes to leave the European Union in next week's referendum, Morgan Stanley said on Thursday.

Economists at the U.S. bank put a 55 percent probability of a Remain vote.

A vote to stay in the EU could see the FTSE 100 rise as much as 14 percent, strategists at the bank wrote in a note to clients.

European indices would bounce more than UK indices if Britain votes to remain part of the EU. The Euro Stoxx 50 could rise as much as 17 percent from current levels, the bank said.

Worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, could quit the EU after June's 23 referendum have dominated markets this week and driven investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold and German bunds. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, editing by Nigel Stephenson)