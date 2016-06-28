UBS CEO says too early to speculate on end result of Brexit

BRIEF-Hotai Motor says Hozan Investment to acquire stake in Zurich Insurance (Taiwan)
* Says Hozan Investment Co Ltd acquires 99.73 percent outstanding common shares of Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd
BERN, June 28 UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Tuesday it is too early to say what a British exit from the European Union will look like.
"We are standing at the start of a multi-year process and it is too early to speculate what the end result will look like," Ermotti said in a speech at a finance conference in Bern.
Last week, Britain voted to leave the EU, forcing the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealing the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
ZURICH, Jan 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,361 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss plumbing supplies and toilet maker Geberit boosted 2016 sales 8.3 percent after a "very strong" fourth quarter defied expectations of a slowdown late last year.