版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 23:12 BJT

Credit Suisse chairman sees prolonged uncertainty over Brexit vote

BERN, June 28 The uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union is unlikely to go away in the coming weeks, the chairman of Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

"For a long time you won't know exactly what the road map is. That is the worst thing for the markets," Urs Rohner said in a panel discussion at a Swiss conference.

Rohner was speaking alongside UBS Chairman Axel Weber, who said the main problem caused by the Brexit vote was that Europe's most important capital city is set to now be outside of the EU. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐