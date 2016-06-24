Swiss say Brexit vote complicates its EU immigration talks

ZURICH, June 24 Switzerland's talks with
Brussels on curbing immigration from the European Union have
been complicated by Britain's vote to leave the EU but remain a
national priority, President Johann Schneider-Ammann said on
Friday.
"The EU signaled a readiness to intensify discussions after
the Brexit referendum," Schneider-Ammann told a news conference.
"At the same time it is clear that the search for a solution
has not become simpler with the withdrawal of the United
Kingdom."
Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter had warned this month
that Switzerland's bid to persuade European Union partners to
let it curb immigration could be doomed should Britons vote to
leave the bloc.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)