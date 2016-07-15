Brexit ratchets up pain of strong franc for Swiss exporters

* Swiss exporters concerned about stronger franc versus euro
* Eurozone is biggest market for Swiss goods
* Fears that companies could shed jobs or even disappear
By John Revill
ZURICH, July 15 When Britain voted to leave the
European Union, "I thought 'Oh, no," said Oliver Mueller, chief
executive of an association of Swiss manufacturers who are
acutely aware of how much their strong currency is hurting them.
The Swiss franc is where many investors seek safety in a
crisis -- so for businesses in Mueller's Swissmechanic
association the risks thrown up by Brexit mean their products
get more expensive for consumers earning pounds or euros.
"Companies have done a lot (to keep prices competitive), but
some simply cannot do any more," Mueller said.
"Some could disappear, maybe a company where the owners want
to retire, and they decide just to lock the doors, turn out the
lights and let the company fade away.
"Others may move to other countries with part of their
production."
The Swiss National Bank is well used to selling its currency
and when the Brexit outcome became clear on June 24, it soon
acted to drive the franc's value down from a 10-month high.
On Friday the franc was trading around 1.09 per euro, not
much changed from before the vote.
But that's scant consolation for exporters who fondly
remember the days before the 2008 financial crisis, when a euro
bought 1.6 Swiss francs or more.
"With the increase in the franc, you have to either hope
your customer will pay more or you have to bring down your
costs," said Mueller. "But that's often impossible."
A more highly valued franc increases costs for many Swiss
companies while reducing the value of their sales abroad.
"We've all had a tough few years and now it's going to get
worse. We could end up losing a lot of companies because of this
vote," said Mueller, who is also a board member at Bernex, a
maker of components for plastic injection moulding machines.
FRANC SHOCK
Swiss businesses are still trying to adjust to the 'franc
shock' of January 2015 when the SNB's dramatic decision to lift
a cap against the euro sent the Swiss currency skyrocketing. The
franc remains around 10 percent higher than before the cap was
lifted.
What happens to the euro is particularly important to Swiss
companies because the euro zone is Switzerland's biggest export
market, accounting for 44 percent of its exports in the first
three months of 2016.
Britain is also an important market and is Switzerland's
fifth biggest export destination, buying more Swiss goods than
China, according to Swiss customs data.
W.Schneider & Co, based in Langnau am Albis near Zurich,
which makes mirror cabinets and illuminated bathroom mirrors,
fears uncertainty will make Britons more cautious about
spending.
"We don't know if British people will stop buying new
bathrooms, but there could be some reductions with people not
doing their houses up or fewer new houses could be built," said
managing director Martin Holenweg.
With the franc's strength already weighing, one third of
Swissmechanic's 1,400 member companies reported a loss in 2015
in a poll conducted before the Brexit vote. Around a quarter
expect still to be in the red this year.
It is not just smaller companies who are feeling the pain.
Exports from Switzerland's watch industry fell nearly 10
percent in May as watchmakers struggle with a strong currency,
as well as the effect of Islamist attacks in Europe and a
slowdown in Asia. Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker, warned
on Friday that its profits would at least halve in the first six
months of the year.
"NO ALTERNATIVE"
Economists have also downgraded their forecasts for
Switzerland given the shock to the European economy.
The BAKBasel economic institute has cut its outlook for
Swiss economic growth to 1.5 percent for 2017 and 2 percent for
2018 from 1.7 percent and 2.2 percent respectively, although it
expects little impact from the Brexit vote in 2016.
"We will have to wait for six months before we see the real
impact," said Jan Atteslander, head of international relations
at business lobby Economiesuisse.
"There are lots of questions and not many answers, and
nobody likes uncertainty."
Although Birchmeier, a company making agricultural and
garden sprayers, is still profitable, its owner Juerg Zwahlen
notes: "Six years ago the franc was at 1.65 versus the euro and
now it's 1.09. That's a massive difference and companies can
only make up so much with innovation and efficiency gains.
"The export industry is being squeezed. A lot of companies
have reduced their business or cut their staff or moved out of
the country."
His company has already increased working hours for the 55
employees and sped up the introduction of new products to remain
competitive.
Bathroom cabinet maker Schneider is seeking more flexible
working, aiming to remain profitable even if the euro reaches
parity with the franc.
"We hope it won't happen, but we expect the franc to be
trading at 1:1 against the euro by 2020," said Holenweg, vowing
to maintain profitability at that exchange rate.
"We have to, there's no alternative."
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Keith
Weir)