Post-Brexit UK still key for Swiss banks - finance minister

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH May 11 Britain will be a crucial market for Switzerland's banks and insurers even after it leaves the European Union, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Thursday.
"The UK, England, outside of the EU remains for Switzerland and the Swiss financial centre one of the most important actors," Maurer said at a banking conference.
Earlier at the conference, Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said Brexit opens the door for a deal covering financial services between Britain and Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling