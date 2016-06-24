版本:
中国
2016年 6月 24日 星期五 12:28 BJT

Swiss National Bank says no immediate comment on projections in Brexit vote

ZURICH, June 24 The Swiss National Bank had no immediate comment on an estimate from the BBC showing Britain had voted to leave the European Union in a referendum, a spokesman for the central bank said on Friday.

The Swiss franc, a safe-haven currency in times of market turbulence, rose to its strongest against the euro since August 2015.

World financial markets dived as counting from 304 of 382 areas showed a 51.5/48.5 split for leaving. Sterling suffered its biggest one-day fall of 9.4 percent against the dollar on market fears the decision will hit investment in the world's 5th largest economy, raise questions over London's role as a global financial capital, and usher in months of political limbo. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

