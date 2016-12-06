London tech leaders propose post-Brexit plan to British government

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 6 London's standing as Europe's
leading destination for tech start-ups is at risk if the British
government does not clarify how it plans to keep the best
technical talent, entrepreneurs and investors have warned.
In an open letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, nine
leading UK-based technology entrepreneurs and investors,
including Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstrom, pressed the
government to act to ensure a continued flow of skilled migrants
after Britain leaves the European Union. It also called on the
government to address EU market access and other issues.
"The No. 1 concern for entrepreneurs post-Brexit is access
to talent, in particular technical talent," they said in the
letter. It was dated Dec. 6 and timed to coincide with the
annual TechCrunch Disrupt London conference for start-ups and
investors.
"Quotas on specific skills could severely limit the ability
of new tech companies to grow," they said.
Signatories of the letter also included Balderton Capital
partner Bernard Liautaud, the now London-based founder of French
software firm Business Objects, as well as Brent Hoberman of
Founders Forum and Sonali De Rycker, partner at Accel Partners.
The letter calls on the government to campaign for access to
the European Union's digital single market and to ensure a
simple and competitive framework for companies, labour, tax,
stock options and bankruptcy protection.
"London is (still) the best place in Europe to launch a
global tech company," said Zennstrom, who created pioneering
messaging service Skype, then venture firm Atomico, which is
best known for backing Finnish video games firm Supercell.
"What the UK government needs to make sure is that
technology companies still have access to the best talent in the
world. If (that happens) without a lot of red tape, we are going
to be fine," Zennstrom said at TechCrunch on Monday.
Paris and Berlin are vying to displace London's lead in the
European start-up scene, while other cities including
Dublin, Amsterdam and Frankfurt are also promoting themselves as
alternative tech hubs in the face of Brexit uncertainties.
In fintech, a sector where London ranks as a global leader,
funding for UK firms has slowed since Britain's vote in June to
leave the EU. Germany's rival fintech scene has captured 35
percent more venture capital funding than Britain in the last
two quarters, according to a report by KMPG and CBInsights.
SKILLED IMMIGRANTS
The British government has put forward a number of
initiatives to support the tech sector, such as providing
funding for more fibre-optic broadband and committing to boost
investment through the British Business Bank to replace
potentially lost EU funding.
It has touted plans by U.S. tech giants Facebook, Google,
Amazon and Apple to build new offices in London and hire
thousands more staff as a measure of confidence in the UK
market. But it has so far avoided making commitments to ensure a
continued flow of technically skilled migrants into Britain.
"I think we are in 'deer-in-the-headlights' mode, candidly.
We do not have a clue what's happening," Accel's De Rycker said
during a venture capital panel discussion at TechCrunch.
European firms considering moving to London to expand
quickly as global businesses now worry whether they can count on
hiring the technical talent in Britain they will need to grow
over the next three years, De Rycker said.
"If you want to add 100 engineers over the next two years,
we are pausing on that," she said of her company's recent
investment decisions. "(UK tech firms) are thinking, 'Do I need
to get a second centre of gravity (outside Britain)?'"
Forty percent of Accel's last 11 European investments have
been in France while it has pared back on new UK firms for now,
she said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)