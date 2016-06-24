Technip says London still natural HQ of TechnipFMC despite Brexit vote

PARIS, June 24 French oil services company
Technip said on Friday there was no reason for
Britain's exit from the European Union to impact its merger with
FMC Technologies, including plans for London to be the
legal headquarters of the new group.
Technip announced an all-stock merger with U.S. rival FMC
Technologies in May to create an oil services group with
combined revenue of $20 billion.
The new entity will have a complex structure, with three
main headquarters, in Paris, Houston and London, where it will
be domiciled.
There is no reason why Brexit should impact the deal, a
Technip spokeswoman said.
"London is a natural place to put the new company. The
operational organization on TechnipFMC is clear also and not
London dependent," the spokeswoman told Reuters.
