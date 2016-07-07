UK financial lobby TheCityUK forms Brexit task force

July 7 UK-based financial lobby TheCityUK held
its first Brexit task force meeting on Thursday and said it
wants to send a clear message from industry to policymakers "to
achieve an outcome which is in the best interests of the UK to
safeguard its economic prosperity".
TheCityUK, which was against a Brexit, itemised a list of
"demands" for policymakers if Britain voted to leave the EU, the
Daily Telegraph reported before the referendum. (bit.ly/28OkFC9)
Since Britons voted on June 23 to leave the European Union
there have been fears of an exodus from the City of London if
access to the EU's single market becomes significantly harder.
Five U.S. investment banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman
Sachs, promised British finance minister George Osborne
on Thursday that they would try to help London retain its top
spot as a financial centre, but gave no commitment on jobs
following Britain's vote to leave the EU.
