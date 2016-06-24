Asian traders 'seasick' as UK lurches towards Brexit

| HONG KONG/WELLINGTON, June 24
HONG KONG/WELLINGTON, June 24 Asian currency,
bond and equity traders kicked off an early day of choppy
trading as the growing likelihood of a British vote to leave the
European Union sent shivers across trading floors and kept many
investors glued to their television screens.
Trading desks at most foreign banks from Hong Kong to
Singapore started on Friday nearly two hours before their normal
start to take in early orders and address investor concerns. But
the market meltdown and volatility pushed many traders to the
sidelines as they waited for the final vote tally, before taking
fresh positions.
"I am getting slightly seasick from the fluctuations between
in and out," Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia. "I haven't heard this much noise
from the dealing room in a very long time," he added.
Britain's bitterly contested referendum on whether to quit
the EU began too close to call early on Friday, with partial
results showing a deeply divided nation, but the pound was
hammered as the numbers slowly tipped in favour of a vote to
leave.
The threat of Britain leaving the European Union has had
markets across the asset classes on edge.
The British pound fell about 10 percent, while shares in
British bank HSBC plc tumbled 8 percent, while the FTSE
futures pointed to a 7.5 percent slump at the UK stock
market open.
"Volatility has been the theme of the year, and people are
getting used to it," said Danny Bao, chief investment officer at
HJY Capital Advisors (HK) Ltd. "The big unknown is the
complication that a Yes vote (to leave) will create for EU. We
are sitting tight for now," he added.
Asian markets were first to open and react as the results
vote count tricked in. With results declared from 282 of 382
voting districts plus parts of Northern Ireland, Leave was ahead
by 51.6 percent to 48.4 percent..
"Liquidity generally is very light. Even before coming into
the voting day, liquidity was generally light. The problem is
the market was generally pricing in a 'remain', so obviously
you're seeing the pound and currency markets generally
recovering back to any risk-off level," one Hong Kong-based fund
manager said.
"I don't think it's Armageddon day, but definitely it's a
short-term surprise if they voted for a leave," the fund manager
said.
Tight liquidity has widened the bid and offer gaps in the
Asian credit markets, with very small lots going through in low
volume trade. In the CDS market the iTraxx benchmark
is trading at 142/145 bps, wider by about 8bps, and
traders said it was one of the most volatile days of the year.
One bond taking a big hit was the HSBC 6.875% perpetual
, down 4 points in price at 97.5/99. But some
high-yield bonds are outperforming as it has caught bids from
risk seekers.
"We are seeing some support in high yield from investors
rotating out of stocks," said a Singapore based trader.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas Howard Rebecca, Elzio Barreto, Umesh
Desai; Editing by Will Waterman)