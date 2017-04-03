UK tourism body calls for visa-free EU travel after Brexit

LONDON, April 4 Britain should aim to secure
visa-free travel between the UK and the European Union in
upcoming negotiations to leave the bloc, an association of
travel agents said on Tuesday, adding that a transitional deal
could also help the sector.
Britain formally began its divorce from the European Union
last Wednesday, and airlines have demanded that their sector is
prioritised in the forthcoming two years of negotiations to
ensure there is no disruption to flights.
The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said the
maintenance of visa-free travel between the EU and UK after
Brexit was among its key priorities.
Other goals for ABTA included the protection of Britons'
ability to travel freely to Europe and beyond and safeguards for
consumer rights, as well as stability and growth opportunities
for British businesses.
"Travel and tourism is one of the UK's largest industries
and it is vital that the Government makes sure it can continue
to thrive during and after the negotiations," said Mark Tanzer,
Chief Executive of ABTA.
The trade body also said a transitional arrangement may be
needed, to give consumers certainty given that some holidays are
sold a year and a half in advance.
Currently Britain is due to leave the European Union in
March 2019, whether or not an agreement over the terms of its
departure can be reached.
Unlike trade arrangements, which will default to World Trade
Organisation rules if no deal is reached, the aviation sector
has "no international fall-back option," the ABTA report said.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Pritha Sarkar)