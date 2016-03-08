UBS CEO expects to keep strong London presence in event of Brexit - paper

ZURICH, March 8 Swiss bank UBS expects
to maintain a significant presence in London even if Britain
leaves the European Union, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told a
German newspaper.
Britons will vote in a referendum on June 23, and Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond warned last week that rival European
financial centres were looking to capture business from London
in the event of a 'Brexit'.
"We have 10,500 employees in Europe, of which 5,500 are in
London," Ermotti told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung when asked about
the consequences of an 'Out' vote for Zurich-based UBS.
"I expect that we would keep a strong presence but that
depends on a lot of factors which today are not yet clear."
Ermotti said the decisive factor would be how Britain's
relationship with the EU was redrawn, but added that this could
take at least two years after the vote to resolve.
A Brexit would not have any significant, direct consequences
for UBS, Ermotti said. Recent polls point towards a narrow vote
in favour of Britain remaining in the EU.
Ermotti also said UBS would decide on where to locate its
headquarters for a new European bank by the end of 2016, and
that Germany was being considered. The move is part of a plan to
simplify the bank's legal structure and put its European
business under one roof.
Asked about German rival Deutsche Bank, Ermotti
said its CEO John Cryan, UBS's former finance chief, had the
hardest job in banking at the moment.
Since taking the helm last year, Cryan has been working to
refocus the bank and settle a slew of legal and regulatory
troubles that have cost it billions of euros.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)