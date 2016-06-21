UBS warns Brexit volatility may affect trading after EU vote

| LONDON, June 21
LONDON, June 21 Swiss investment bank UBS warned
its clients on Tuesday it may fail to execute some orders on its
electronic trading platform should this week's Brexit referendum
affect liquidity or cause extreme volatility.
The UK votes on Thursday on whether to stay or leave the
European Union. Results, expected from early on Friday, are
expected to spark frantic moves on financial markets, especially
sterling.
UBS said that regardless of the outcome, there could be an
increase in volatility and an impact on trading volumes, which
in turn could affect its ability to execute clients' positions.
"In the event that extreme market moves occur, giving rise
to limited liquidity in certain currencies, we may not be able
to fill limit orders or take profit orders at the levels, or
using the methodologies, expected in normally-functioning
markets," the bank said.
UBS, one of the biggest players in the $5 trillion a day
global currency market, added:
"In the event that extreme market moves occur in an
environment of limited liquidity, our principal spreads may
widen for both electronic and voice trading, liquidity may
reduce and prices may turn indicative (i.e., non-tradable) for
periods of time."
Earlier this week, Dutch lender ING and French bank Societe
Generale sent similar letters to their clients, showing the
scale of concern around Thursday's referendum and the prospect
of sharp one-off moves in sterling.
The pan-European exchange operator Euronext also plans
special measures in anticipation of higher volatility and
trading volumes.
Such warnings have become more common since the dramatic
moves in the Swiss franc in January 2015, which led to conflicts
between banks and their clients due to the absence of market
prices for several minutes.
Algorithmic client execution orders and Auto orders also
would not be executed during any periods of indicative pricing,
UBS said, referring to trading systems that use mathematical
models and formulas to make high-speed transactions.
Orders would be filled once normal trading resumed, the bank
added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Anirban Nag; Editing by Dan
Grebler)