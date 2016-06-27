U.S. banks' stress tests may offer comfort in Brexit tumult

| NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 The stress tests created for
banks by U.S. regulators after the 2008 financial crisis may
prove their worth this week, providing a timely message on
banks' hardiness in the midst of turbulence over last week's
vote by Britain to leave the European Union.
The Federal Reserve will release the second set of results
from stress tests it has conducted annually on large banks since
2009 on Wednesday. The tests look at how strong banks would be
in the event of an unforeseen crisis, with economies in
freefall, stock markets dropping precipitously and market
counterparties at risk of failure.
And while the stresses that the Fed is testing for in this
case are imagined, analysts say the results should be reassuring
to investors worried about banks' exposure to Brexit, an outcome
that took the world and markets by surprise.
"This is a real-world test that can help demonstrate the
greater resiliency of banks' balance sheets and the benefits of
de-risking that, while having hurt revenue this decade, should
help incrementally in times such as this and show the relative
strength of U.S. banks," said CLSA bank analyst Mike Mayo.
Investors may take some comfort in the fact that the Fed's
stress test scenarios are much tougher than anything the banks
have so far faced as a result of Brexit.
In the standardized stress test, the results of which were
released last week, the Fed's severely adverse scenario modeled
for the stock market losing half its value and unemployment
surging to 10 percent, among other factors. The results released
on Wednesday will have stressful scenarios tailored to
individual banks' business models and will also judge the
quality of their planning processes.
Mayo said the stress test should show that U.S. banks will
be able to keep dividends stable and even increase dividends
while dealing with the fallout of the UK referendum.
LIKELY NOT A 'LEHMAN MOMENT'
This year's results are coming at a time when the
presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, and
some lawmakers, are angling to dismantle the financial reform
regulation that formalized stress tests and other rules to make
the system safer. As a result of those Dodd-Frank reforms, U.S.
banks are arguably better suited to handle market shocks like
those caused by the surprise Brexit vote.
The banks have begun putting some plans into place to
prepare for the UK leaving the EU, but making moves too soon
could be a costly mistake.
"This will be a long, drawn-out process that will take
several potentially nuanced turns," RBC bank analysts led by
Gerard Cassidy said in a report detailing the impact of Brexit
on big banks.
However, banks are already betting that the "financial
passport" that allows them to lend, trade and execute deals
effortlessly from the U.K. through continental Europe will be no
more.
Senior bank executives are already looking at contingency
plans that could relocate staff and operations to places like
Frankfurt, Dublin or Amsterdam.
Also, banks are almost sure to face a longer period of
extremely low interest rates and further headwinds on loan
growth globally - which is not good for profits, analysts said.
Precisely how that will trickle down to profits is still yet
to be seen. Analysts were reviewing their earnings estimates,
preparing to issue new reports this week.
But by and large, they urged investors to remain calm and,
in some cases, buy bank stocks on share price declines that
don't line up with reality. On Friday, the KBW Bank index
fell 7.3 percent.
"As has been the case at times of global shocks since the
fall of Lehman Brothers in September 2008, some have asked
whether Brexit is another 'Lehman moment,'" market analysts at
Goldman Sachs said. "We do not believe so."
