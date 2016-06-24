U.S. derivatives, commodities markets functioning normally after Brexit -CFTC

BRIEF-Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. commodities regulator said on Friday it was monitoring the effects of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and that the markets its oversees, which include derivatives, are functioning properly.
"Following the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union, the CFTC is closely monitoring the derivatives markets and working with the exchanges and clearinghouses to ensure that they function properly and with integrity," said Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Timothy Massad in a statement.
"While there is significant volatility, the markets we oversee are currently functioning normally," he also said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, Jan 17 Worries over Donald Trump's economic policies and the potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a survey of fund managers released on Tuesday, prompting them to hold more cash even though they expect growth and inflation to rise further.
* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2