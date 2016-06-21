UK-dependent U.S. companies downplay 'Brexit' worries

| June 21
June 21 U.S. companies which depend on the
United Kingdom for sales are downplaying the risk that a vote by
Britain to leave the European Union could seriously harm their
businesses, even as economists and Wall Street have expressed
concerns about the trans-Atlantic economic impact.
Britain, the fifth-largest buyer of U.S. exports last year
with an estimated $56 billion in purchases according to the U.S.
Census Bureau, is scheduled to vote on Thursday to determine
whether it should stay in the European Union or withdraw.
Leaving the EU could hit the $2.9 trillion British economy
with a sharp economic slowdown, some economic forecasters say,
and bring a devaluation of the pound - a scenario that
would inevitably hit U.S. exporters.
But American companies relying on UK sales, including Molson
Coors, Penske Automotive Group Inc and PPL Corp
, a Pennsylvania-based power company, have downplayed the
impact a so-called Brexit vote would have on their business.
After polls a week ago indicated dramatic gains by the
"Leave" camp, Brexit has become a central question posed on
calls and at investor conferences.
Campaigning for the June 23 referendum resumed on Sunday
after a three-day suspension following the killing last week of
British lawmaker Jo Cox, and three polls at the weekend showed
the "Remain" camp gaining momentum. The killing of Cox has
shocked Britain and could yet prove a defining moment in a vote
that will shape the nation's role in world trade and also
determine the future of the bloc.
In the first two weeks of June, the British referendum was
discussed at least 20 times on quarterly conference calls and
events held by publicly-listed U.S. companies, double the amount
the previous week, according to Thomson Reuters data.
During those appearances, U.S. corporate executives have
said the effect would be mainly one of temporary or hedgeable
currency risk, and that they would have plenty of time -
estimated at two years - to plan for an actual exit.
The most recent polls and betting odds now indicate a
greater likelihood that British citizens will vote to "Remain,"
or stay in the 28-country trade and political union, and Wall
Street fears - made manifest in falling stock prices last week -
eased as stock indexes ended higher on Monday.
A vote to leave the EU could cut the 2017 growth rate of
Britain's economy from 2.4 percent to 0.2 percent, said Howard
Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight.
"You would also see a sharp loss of momentum in consumer
spending and you could also see a marked downturn in the housing
market," he told Reuters.
LAGGING IMPACT?
But even such an impact would not be equally bad for all
U.S. exporters, as many Britons would still drink beer and fix
their cars.
Molson Coors Brewing Co depends on Britain, where
its sells Carling and other beers, for about a third of its
sales, a larger percentage than any other S&P 500-listed company
that reports revenue by country, according to S&P Global.
"I don't think it will affect any real demand patterns in
the UK, which is clearly what we're really interested in,"
Molson Coors' Chief Executive Mark Hunter said during a
conference call in May, though he allowed that there could be a
transitory currency impact.
Penske Automotive, which relies on the United Kingdom for
about a third of its sales, already calibrates many of its costs
there in sterling, muting potential foreign exchange volatility,
said Anthony Pordon, executive vice president of investor
relations.
Furthermore, Penske's service and parts business tends to
perform well during economic downturns as people hold on to
their cars longer.
Lisa Pammer, investor relations manager at power utility
PPL, said she has been fielding calls over the past week from
concerned investors. Since selling electricity in Britain
accounts for almost a third of PPL's revenue, it has hedged its
foreign exchange risk through 2017.
Leading package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
, which has been expanding its European operations, would
expect few changes in the short term from a "Leave" vote since
an existing treaty allows Britain two years to arrange its
departure.
"We're in unchartered territory," said UPS spokesman Richard
Currie. "Negotiations would have to start fairly swiftly, but we
would have two years for those negotiations to take place."
