UK government to open 3 new offices in US to boost trade -minister

LONDON, July 26 The British government will open
three new offices in the United States to promote British
business and economic ties following its vote to leave the
European Union, the Department for International Trade said on
Tuesday.
The cities of Minneapolis in Minnesota, Raleigh in North
Carolina and San Diego in southern California were chosen
because of their economic productivity and established research
and development institutions, the department said.
"Our ambitious vision for an open and outward-looking UK
economy includes growing our footprint in the most important
markets around the world and these three cities offer exciting
opportunities to boost trade and investment," International
Trade Secretary Liam Fox will tell a business audience in
Chicago, according to extracts released by his office.
Fox is on a three day visit to the United States, including
stops in Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles.
