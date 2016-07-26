UK government to open 3 new offices in US to boost trade -minister

LONDON, July 26 The British government will open three new offices in the United States to promote British business and economic ties following its vote to leave the European Union, the Department for International Trade said on Tuesday.

The cities of Minneapolis in Minnesota, Raleigh in North Carolina and San Diego in southern California were chosen because of their economic productivity and established research and development institutions, the department said.

"Our ambitious vision for an open and outward-looking UK economy includes growing our footprint in the most important markets around the world and these three cities offer exciting opportunities to boost trade and investment," International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will tell a business audience in Chicago, according to extracts released by his office.

Fox is on a three day visit to the United States, including stops in Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)