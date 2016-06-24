U.S.-UK partnership on security remains strong -U.S. intelligence

BRIEF-Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
WASHINGTON, June 24 The United States' cooperation with Britain on security issues will remain strong, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said on Friday after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union.
"The partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom on counterterrorism and other national security issues remains strong and will continue unabated," ODNI Spokesman Timothy Barrett said in a statement. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
LONDON, Jan 17 Worries over Donald Trump's economic policies and the potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a survey of fund managers released on Tuesday, prompting them to hold more cash even though they expect growth and inflation to rise further.
* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2