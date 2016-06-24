U.S.-UK partnership on security remains strong -U.S. intelligence

WASHINGTON, June 24 The United States' cooperation with Britain on security issues will remain strong, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said on Friday after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union.

"The partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom on counterterrorism and other national security issues remains strong and will continue unabated," ODNI Spokesman Timothy Barrett said in a statement. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)