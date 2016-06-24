Obama says he respects Britain's decision to leave EU

WASHINGTON, June 24 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he respected Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and that the United States' relationship with Britain would endure.

"The people of the United Kingdom have spoken, and we respect their decision," Obama said in a statement. "The United Kingdom and the European Union will remain indispensable partners of the United States even as they begin negotiating their ongoing relationship." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bernadette Baum)