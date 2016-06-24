版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 04:27 BJT

Top U.S. financial regulators to discuss 'Brexit' by phone on Friday

WASHINGTON, June 24 The heads of all the U.S. financial regulatory agencies will hold a meeting by phone on Friday to discuss the vote by Britain to leave the European Union, according to a notice from the Treasury Department.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will preside over the discussion of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which was created in response to the 2007-09 financial crisis and which also includes the heads of the Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commision and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐