White House says Obama committed to EU trade deal after Brexit

WASHINGTON, June 27 President Barack Obama is
committed to a trade deal being negotiated with the European
Union and work on that agreement is going to continue, the White
House said on Monday.
"In terms of how the Brexit decision affects those
negotiations, they're working through that right now," White
House spokesman Eric Schultz said. "Again, if we have to start
negotiating separately with the United Kingdom, that's going to
start from a different vantage point, especially because we've
had years of progress and work completed with the European
Commission."
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by
Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)