White House says U.S., UK security relationship unaffected by Brexit

WASHINGTON, June 28 The close security relationship between the United States and Britain should remain unaffected by last week's Brexit vote, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that the United Kingdom remained a critically important NATO ally.

"There's no reason that should at all be affected by the decision British voters made last week," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to the referendum results to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Mohammad Zargham, writing by Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse)