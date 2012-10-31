UK's Cameron loses vote on EU budget after party rebellion

LONDON Oct 31 British Prime Minister David
Cameron lost a parliamentary vote on the long-term European
Union budget on Wednesday after members of his Conservative
Party rebelled, dealing a damaging blow to the government.
In a defeat that could undermine Cameron's authority, dozens
of Conservative members of parliament defied him to support a
call for Britain to demand a real terms cut in the EU budget
from 2014 to 2021.
The vote - carried by 13 votes - has no legal weight, but
the defeat is likely to raise questions over Cameron's control
of the coalition government and his ability to reign in the
Conservatives' anti-European arm.