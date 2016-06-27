White House says expects orderly, organized process for EU, UK

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
WASHINGTON, June 27 The United States expects the European Union and the United Kingdom to work out the timing of the transition process after Britain voted to leave the EU, the White House said on Monday.
"What we expect is that there will be an orderly process," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said at a news briefing. "That's going to have to be a process and a decision, timeline for the UK to work out with the EU." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.