UPDATE 2-Britain will try to negotiate amicable EU divorce -Brexit paper

* Britain wants "new strategic relationship" with EU
* Eyes "phased implementation" of final Brexit deal
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March
By Elizabeth Piper
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain will do its utmost to
negotiate a divorce deal with the European Union that is
mutually beneficial, Brexit minister David Davis said on
Thursday, setting out the government's strategy in an official
policy document.
The publication of the "White Paper" is part of an attempt
by Prime Minister Theresa May to keep lawmakers on side as she
launches Britain's formal divorce talks with the EU.
Britain's future relationship with the EU has split opinion
in parliament, where the majority of lawmakers backed remaining
in the bloc in last June's referendum. Some fear May is leading
Britain towards a chaotic Brexit, with no framework for future
economic and security cooperation.
Introducing the document, Davis defended the government
against charges it had offered lawmakers no time to consider its
Brexit White Paper which, some said, gave little detail beyond
what May has already said.
"We will seek a new strategic partnership. A bold and
ambitious free trade and customs agreement that should ensure
the most free and frictionless trade in goods and services that
is possible," Davis told parliament.
"That will be to our mutual benefit."
PHASING IN IMPLEMENTATION
Davis reiterated May's priorities in the negotiations, which
she wants to launch before the end of March, and the paper
offered some detail on how the British government saw the
divorce process, suggesting a phased implementation.
May's spokeswoman said the length of the so-called
'implementation phase' would vary for different sectors.
Britain's financial industry welcomed the proposal for
phased implementation, which offers firms a few extra years to
adapt, but said the paper offered little detail on what kind of
access the government wanted to get to the single market.
Malcolm Barr, an economist JP Morgan, said the "shallowness
of the analysis and absence of detail are matters of great
concern".
Several opposition lawmakers also said the government was
keeping parliament in the dark over its plan to leave the EU, a
criticism which has been repeated against May who has said she
does not want to give away her negotiating hand.
"For months we've been calling for a plan ... now there's a
White Paper too late in the day to ask meaningful questions ...
That is completely unacceptable," said Keir Starmer, Brexit
spokesman for the opposition Labour Party.
Under pressure to give the parliament more say over her
plans, May was forced by a Supreme Court ruling to draft a new
law giving her the right to trigger Article 50 of the EU's
Lisbon Treaty and start the talks.
With a majority in parliament, she cleared the first
legislative hurdle for the bill on Wednesday but the new law
will face more scrutiny by lawmakers next week.
