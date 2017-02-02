UK government Brexit paper stresses May's priorities

LONDON Feb 2 The British government published a "White Paper" policy document on Thursday, setting out its plans for coming negotiations on leaving the European Union.

The 77-page paper reiterated the 12 priorities set out by Prime Minister Theresa May during a speech last month, including that Britain would seek a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU but not an unlimited transitional status.

It added that the time needed to phase in any new arrangements on issues such as immigration controls and customs systems after leaving the EU may differ.

The white paper can be found here: here (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)