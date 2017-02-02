UK government Brexit paper stresses May's priorities

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
LONDON Feb 2 The British government published a "White Paper" policy document on Thursday, setting out its plans for coming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
The 77-page paper reiterated the 12 priorities set out by Prime Minister Theresa May during a speech last month, including that Britain would seek a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU but not an unlimited transitional status.
It added that the time needed to phase in any new arrangements on issues such as immigration controls and customs systems after leaving the EU may differ.
The white paper can be found here: here (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.