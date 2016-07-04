WRAPUP 4-Exit stage right: UKIP leader Farage announces surprise departure

* Farage, face of opposition to EU, steps down as UKIP boss
* Two more Conservatives launch bids to become PM
* Andrea Leadsom gets backing of Boris Johnson to be PM
* Law firm starts action to demand Parliament say on Brexit
* Labour deputy leader to hold emergency talks with unions
LONDON, July 4 The leader of the insurgent
right-wing UK Independence Party said on Monday he was stepping
down after realising his ambition to win a vote for Britain to
leave the EU, the latest twist in a dramatic reshaping of the
nation's politics.
The departure of brash former commodities trader Nigel
Farage would sideline one of the most outspoken and effective
anti-EU campaigners from the debate about how to sever Britain's
ties with the other 27 countries in the bloc.
But it could also give his UKIP party - which under
Britain's winner-takes-all election system won just one seat in
Parliament last year despite capturing 12.6 percent of the vote
- an opportunity to select a less-polarising figure and take on
the mainstream in a radically altered political environment.
The June 23 'Brexit' vote to leave the EU has thrown the two
main political parties into disarray, with the ruling
Conservatives seeking a replacement for Prime Minister David
Cameron and lawmakers from the main opposition Labour Party
voting to withdraw confidence in leader Jeremy Corbyn.
"I have never been, and I have never wanted to be, a career
politician. My aim in being in politics was to get Britain out
of the European Union," said Farage, who remains a UKIP member
of the European Parliament.
"During the referendum campaign, I said 'I want my country
back'. What I'm saying today, is, 'I want my life back,' and it
begins right now."
With Labour's Corbyn so far refusing to step down and
issuing a video appealing for unity, fellow lawmaker Angela
Eagle said she had the necessary support to trigger a leadership
challenge and resolve the "impasse" crippling the party.
Deputy leader Tom Watson plans emergency talks with trade
union representatives, Labour's financial backers, on Tuesday in
a "last throw of the dice" to try and reach a deal over Corbyn's
future.
The acrimonious leadership battles in the main political
parties have added to uncertainty at a time when Britain is
embarking on its biggest constitutional change since the
dissolution of its empire in the decades after World War Two.
Global markets have been hit by uncertainty over the impact
of Brexit on trade and investment, and concerns that Britain's
departure could prompt other EU members to consider following
suit.
George Osborne, the finance minister, has abandoned his
target of balancing the budget within four years and on Sunday
floated the idea of a quick cut in the rate of corporation tax
to less than 15 percent from 20 percent to show that Britain was
still "open for business". Labour accused him of trying to turn
the country into an offshore tax haven.
Osborne told Parliament he would meet the heads of major
banks on Tuesday for discussions on Brexit.
"We are not today - although we remain vigilant - talking
about a banking crisis, despite a very significant adjustment in
financial markets," he said.
Standard Life suspended dealing in its UK Real Estate
fund following a rapid increase in redemption requests in the
wake of the Brexit vote. Analysts said other funds could take
similar action.
The pound has recovered only slightly from a 31-year low,
and the FTSE 100 share index fell 0.8 percent on Monday,
although it has gained 3 percent since the referendum.
A WOMAN PM?
Theresa May, a Conservative party stalwart who has run the
law-and-order portfolio in the cabinet for six years, is the
favourite to succeed Cameron despite having campaigned to remain
in the EU.
According to bookmakers, her strongest rival is Andrea
Leadsom, 53, a junior minister who was unknown to most Britons
before the referendum campaign but was widely judged to have
mounted an effective case for 'Leave' in an eve-of-vote
televised debate seen by millions.
If the betting odds are correct, Britain is on course to get
its first woman prime minister since Margaret Thatcher left
office in 1990.
Leadsom set out her leadership credentials on Monday and got
the backing of former London Mayor Boris Johnson.
She said talks over Britain's departure from the EU should
be as short as possible to avoid prolonged uncertainty.
She offered reassurance to EU nationals currently living in
Britain: "I commit today to guaranteeing the rights of our EU
friends who've already come here to live and work. We must give
them certainty."
But immigration minister James Brokenshire said the United
Kingdom should make no such guarantee unless it received
reciprocal assurances about the rights of expatriate Britons.
DIVORCE PROCESS
Despite the 52 percent referendum vote, Britain has not yet
invoked Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to begin the formal
process of breaking away. While all the candidates to succeed
Cameron say there is no going back, some anti-Brexit politicians
say it is not a foregone conclusion.
Law firm Mishcon de Reya said on Monday it had started legal
action to demand the government win approval from Parliament
before triggering the divorce process. Most of the 650 members
of the House of Commons opposed Brexit before the vote.
"The outcome of the Referendum itself is not legally binding
and for the current or future Prime Minister to invoke Article
50 without the approval of Parliament is unlawful," Kasra
Nouroozi, a partner at Mishcon de Reya, said in a statement.
Former defence minister Liam Fox, a pro-Brexit figure and an
outsider in the leadership contest, said Britain should activate
Article 50 before the end of the year, and he did not believe
any parliamentary vote was needed.
He said the free movement of people across Europe - a core
principle of the EU but a major concern for many Britons -
should not be on the table in negotiations about a trade deal
with the EU after Brexit.
The other leadership contenders are work and pensions
minister Stephen Crabb and justice minister Michael Gove, a
Leave campaigner who caused high political drama last week by
turning against his ally, Johnson, and driving him from the
race.
