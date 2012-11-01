UK's Cameron: will listen to parliament on EU budget

LONDON Nov 1 Prime Minister David Cameron said
on Thursday he would listen to parliament after British
lawmakers voted in favour of a real terms cut in the European
Union budget, and reaffirmed his promise to use Britain's veto
if necessary.
But he added that Britain was already taking a tough
position on the EU budget - where it is pushing for a real terms
freeze that would allow the 27-nation long-term spending plan to
rise only in line with inflation.
"Of course, I will listen carefully to parliament but we
should be absolutely clear that this government is taking the
toughest approach to the EU budget of any government in this
country's history," Cameron told reporters.
"If we don't get what I consider a good deal for Britain, I
will have no hesitation in vetoing the multi-year financial
package - it won't happen."
Wednesday's slim and non-binding defeat was Cameron's first
significant parliamentary loss and saw the opposition Labour
Party join forces with anti-EU rebels in the prime minister's
Conservatives.
Cameron said he would "like to achieve a deal" in Brussels
at a summit on Nov. 22-23 and bring it back to Britain's
parliament for approval.