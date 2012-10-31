Britain would prefer real terms cut in EU budget -PM spokesman

LONDON Oct 31 Britain would prefer to see a
real terms decrease in the European Union's budget, a spokesman
for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.
"Ideally, we would like to see a cut in the EU budget, but
we do not decide the EU budget, that is decided by negotiation
with the 27 EU countries," the spokesman told reporters.
Cameron, who is currently demanding a real terms freeze in
the 2014-2020 EU budget which would see it rise in line with
inflation, has come under pressure at home to accept nothing
less than a real terms cut in the budget.
European leaders meet on Nov. 22-23 to attempt to reach
agreement on the budget.