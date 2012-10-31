UPDATE 1-Britain would prefer real terms cut in EU budget -PM spokesman

* Tough EU budget talks expected next month
* Non-binding UK parliament vote expected on British stance
* Cameron under pressure to push for budget cut
LONDON, Oct 31 Britain would prefer to see a
real terms decrease in the European Union's budget, a spokesman
for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday, adding
further tension to what are expected to be fraught talks on EU
spending next month.
Cameron, who is currently demanding a real terms freeze in
the 2014-2020 EU budget which would see it rise in line with
inflation, has come under pressure at home to accept nothing
less than a real terms cut in the budget.
"Ideally, we would like to see a cut in the EU budget, but
we do not decide the EU budget, that is decided by negotiation
with the 27 EU countries," the spokesman told reporters.
European leaders meet on Nov. 22-23 to attempt to reach
agreement on the seven-year budget, and several are expected to
push for spending restraint, given tough economic conditions in
Europe and shrinking national budgets.
London, a net contributor to the EU budget, has been among
the most vocal in calling for reduced spending, but net
recipients such as Poland are expected to fight hard to protect
the budget.
Britain's parliament will debate and then take a non-binding
vote later on Wednesday on the country's stance in the EU budget
talks which could put further pressure on Cameron to stand his
ground in Brussels.
Several members of Cameron's own Conservative Party are
expected to rebel against the prime minister's call for a
freeze, and instead join forces with the Labour opposition party
and demand a real terms cut.
The prime minister's spokesman left the door open to whether
the result of the vote would sway Cameron's negotiating position
in the talks.
"Let's see what is said in the debate this afternoon," the
spokesman said.