UPDATE 1-Britain's Cameron under new pressure to dilute EU ties

* UK PM to give major Europe speech on Friday
* Under pressure from own party to claw back powers
* But big business, others, urge extreme caution
* European partners nervous
By Andrew Osborn and Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Jan 16 British Prime Minister David
Cameron came under fresh pressure from his own party to loosen
ties with the European Union on Wednesday, two days before a
speech in which he will spell out plans to renegotiate Britain's
membership of the bloc.
As different interests jockey to influence his speech, which
some say could end up reshaping Britain's role in the world, a
group representing about a third of lawmakers in the ruling
Conservative party published a "Manifesto for Change" listing
areas where they want decision-making brought back to London.
Cameron will deliver his speech - one of the most closely
watched Europe addresses by a British leader since World War Two
- in Amsterdam on Friday, a choice meant to underline the fact
that some other EU member states such as the Netherlands are
sympathetic to many of his policies towards the bloc.
He is expected to say he will offer a referendum on any new
settlement he manages to hammer out to change Britain's
four-decade-old links with the EU, probably in 2018. His
prospects of success are uncertain, however, as there is unease
in some EU member states, notably Germany and France, about
Cameron's plans.
"The status quo in the European Union is no longer an
option," the group's manifesto said. "The euro zone is facing up
to the inevitable consequences of the financial crisis, and is
moving towards fiscal and banking union. This is not a path that
the British people will go down."
"We also want to protect British sovereignty, ensuring that
the British Parliament can decide what is best for Britain. We
do not share the vision of 'ever closer union' as set out in the
EU treaties."
Areas where the members of parliament (MPs), who call
themselves the Fresh Start group, would like to see powers
clawed back including large swathes of employment, social and
criminal justice law. They are also pressing for an "emergency
brake" on new laws that could affect Britain's powerhouse
financial services industry and are demanding that the EU's
agriculture and fisheries budget be overhauled.
The MPs are also asking Cameron to withdraw Britain from the
EU's "regional policy", which distributes EU funds to poorer
regions, and to press him to restrict the rights of future
immigrants from countries such as Romania and Bulgaria.
In a demand likely to be seen as provocative by europhiles,
the group wants the option of unilaterally withdrawing from some
EU policies if they are perceived to be causing "significant
harm".
William Hague, Britain's foreign secretary, endorsed the
MPs' manifesto in a fulsome foreword to the document, saying
some of the proposals "could well become future Government or
Conservative Party policy".
Cameron regarded the document as "a very interesting
contribution to the debate", his official spokesman said.
Asked in parliament on Wednesday if Britain risked
sleepwalking out of the EU, Cameron said: "The most dangerous
thing for this country would be to see the changes that are
taking place in Europe because of the single currency and stand
back and say we are going to do nothing about it."
He said he did not favour holding an in/out referendum on
Britain's membership of the EU for now, saying it would be a
false choice.
"Millions of people in this country, myself included, want
Britain to stay in the European Union, but they believe there
are chances to negotiate a better relationship," he said.
'CLOSED FOR BUSINESS'
Ed Miliband, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party,
accused Cameron of damaging the country's image as a good place
to invest.
"His position appears to be this: an in/out referendum would
be destabilising, but promising one in five years' time is just
fine for the country," he told parliament.
"What does that mean? That is five years of businesses
seeing a 'closed for business' sign hanging around Britain."
Miliband, whom polls show is favourite to win power in 2015,
has said he opposes an in/out vote for now, but has declined to
spell out precisely what his own policy would be before the
general election.
Peter Wilding, founder of the Centre for British Influence
Through Europe, a lobby group that promotes the case for close
British ties with the EU, warned the MPs' proposals would risk
alienating EU member states and might even trigger legal action.
"Although 50 percent of the proposals are good, most of the
repatriation proposals are not supported by practical methods to
achieve the objectives," said Wilding.
Though Cameron says he is adamant he wants his country to
remain a member of the 27-nation EU, senior allies such as
George Osborne, the finance minister, have been more ambiguous
suggesting the EU must reform itself if London is to stay in it.
Cameron faces pressure from another less influential wing of
his party to back away from his renegotiation plans. Ken Clarke,
a minister without portfolio, warned the premier against
diluting Britain's influence in a newspaper interview on
Wednesday.
Miliband's brother David, also a member of the Labour party
and a former British foreign minister, sounded a similar note of
caution as did Nigel Sheinwald, Britain's former ambassador to
the United States.
Prominent business leaders have also told Cameron not to
damage ties with the EU, Britain's biggest trading partner.
France in particular appears anxious about Cameron's EU
policies.
"It's up to the British to say what they want to do," French
Europe Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told Reuters.
"It is not in the interests of the single market to see the
British leave. And the British know very well it is not in their
interest to leave the single market."
Speaking in Brussels, Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen
waded into the debate, saying he expected Britain to remain
inside the EU. "The European Union without Britain is pretty
much the same as fish without chips. It's not a meal anymore,"
he said. {ID:nL6N0AL98B]
In Berlin, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said: "I believe that Europe and above all Britain know what our
position is on Britain and the EU: we want an active and engaged
Britain in the European Union."
Cameron is expected to brief Conservative members of his
cabinet on the contents of his speech on Wednesday, but will
exclude ministers from his junior coalition partner - the
Liberal Democrats.
For a factbox on which powers Cameron is under pressure to
claw back from the EU see: