2013年 1月 15日

British PM Cameron to give Europe speech in the Netherlands

LONDON Jan 14 British Prime Minister David Cameron will deliver a major speech on Jan. 18 in the Netherlands setting out how he wants to renegotiate his country's relationship with the European Union, his official spokesman said on Monday.

"He sees it as important to set out his view about it being in the British national interest to remain in the European Union, though (with) a changed relationship," the spokesman said.
