UK's Cameron taps trusted advisers for critical EU speech

* Cameron to deliver speech 0900 GMT on Friday in Amsterdam
* Is expected to say which powers he wants to claw back from
EU
* His own party is split on the issue
* Other EU member states are anxious about his plans
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Jan 17 When British Prime Minister David
Cameron delivers an eagerly awaited speech in Amsterdam on
Friday that could determine Britain's future in Europe, the
message will be his own, but the text a collective effort.
The speech, in which he is expected to rattle off a list of
powers he wants to seize back from the European Union and
promise a public vote on any new arrangements, has been sweated
over by a little-known coterie of advisers and speech writers.
The pressure to get it right is high. Some politicians have
said the speech could end up reshaping Britain's role in the
world, alienating allies, and deciding his own political fate
and that of his ruling Conservative party.
A government source said "four or five people" who shared "a
range of views" about the EU have been actively working on the
text up until the last minute. Cameron had widely consulted
other interest groups for their views, the source said.
A former senior aide, who said the speech would have gone
through at least a dozen rewrites, said most of those involved
in the drafting were more Eurosceptic than Europhile.
"Most of them are pretty Eurosceptic but what we call
frustrated realists who have been thwarted by Europe when trying
to get things done in government," the former aide told Reuters.
The small number of people working on the speech and the
relative secrecy that has accompanied their work reflects
Cameron's style of government.
People who have worked with him say he prefers a limited
number of advisers and leans heavily on one cabinet colleague
for advice in particular - George Osborne, who is finance
minister and godfather to his children.
Osborne, 41, is, like Cameron, a graduate of Oxford
University with aristocratic roots. Conservative party staffers
nickname him "the submarine" because he rarely makes
high-profile public appearances.
Charged with overseeing cuts in public spending to try to
cut Britain's deficit, he has warned that the EU needs to reform
for Britain to remain a member, striking a more Eurosceptic tone
than cabinet colleagues.
Others who would have helped shape the speech's contents
include the foreign secretary, Cameron's chief political speech
writer, his chief-of-staff, his director of strategy, and the
top unelected civil servant, the same former aide said.
Most of these people have one thing in common: they don't
welcome publicity or like to talk about how they do their job.
Foreign Secretary William Hague, 51, has traditionally been
regarded as an arch Eurosceptic. Another graduate of Oxford
University, he wrote the foreword to a strongly worded policy
manifesto released on Wednesday that listed various areas where
Eurosceptics want powers brought back to London.
However, some Eurosceptic MPs have questioned the strength
of his scepticism, muttering that they believe he has been
trying to ensure Cameron waters down the big speech.
"Hague is good at saying what not to do," the same former
Conservative aide said.
'A DANGEROUS ISSUE'
Clare Foges, Cameron's chief political speech writer, would
also have played a major, if technical role. In her early 30s,
she would have laid out a first draft and been responsible for
much of the inevitable redrafting.
She won admiration from peers for writing Cameron's speech
to his own party conference last year, an address that even some
party political critics judged successful. Her views on the EU
are not public.
One individual whose influence would have been only second
to Osborne's, according to two of the people who spoke to
Reuters, is Edward Llewellyn, Cameron's chief-of-staff. Aged 48
and also a graduate of Oxford University, some who know him say
he may be more of a moderating influence on EU issues.
Before working for Cameron, he worked in Brussels for then
European Commissioner Chris Patten, a prominent Europhile, and
has also worked for Liberal Democrat politician Paddy Ashdown,
who is also strongly pro-European.
"He's a true European, even if that doesn't go down very
well with most Conservative party members," said one EU diplomat
who knows him from his time in Brussels.
Andrew Cooper, Cameron's director of strategy, is also
likely to have been involved. He has known Cameron for the best
part of two decades and is an expert in polling.
He is likely to have been involved in road-testing some of
the elements of the speech, putting them to small focus groups
and possibly commissioning surveys to test public opinion.
Local media have reported him as thinking in the past that
the Conservatives should "not bang on about Europe".
The last person who is certain to have fed into the speech
is Jeremy Heywood, 51, the cabinet secretary and Britain's most
senior public servant.
Though unelected and largely invisible to the public,
Heywood, another Oxford graduate, is reported to wield huge
behind-the-scenes power and to not sympathise with Eurosceptic
views on the EU.
In October, the Daily Telegraph newspaper quoted a
government minister as saying of Heywood: "Europe is an
important area where he can chill discussions. He thinks it is
his job to help prevent Eurosceptic ministers getting
overexcited and messing things up."
The Daily Mail was blunter, quoting a government "insider"
saying the same month: "You can't talk about Europe in No. 10
without Jeremy jumping down your throat."
FALSE PROMISE
One who won't have contributed is Deputy Prime Minister Nick
Clegg, leader of the Liberal Democrats, the coalition
government's junior party, who has described Cameron's pledge to
win back powers as a "false promise wrapped in a Union Jack".
Europe is a critical faultline within the coalition.
Liberal Democrat Business Secretary Vince Cable released
advance extracts of a speech in which he warned that EU leaders
would resist Cameron's fight to win back powers from Brussels.
"There are many in Europe, notably in France, who would be
happy to see the back of the UK ... and even the UK's allies on
market reform, notably Germany, have limited political capital
to spend getting a more favourable arrangement for the UK,"
Cable will say.
"That seems to me a dangerous gamble to make," he adds.
Europe policy has often been dangerous for British leaders.
It unseated former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1990 and
crippled the government of her successor John Major.
Cameron, who aims to stand at the next general election in
2015, is fighting a low-intensity battle for his own political
future, trying to hold together a party still split over Europe.
The challenge for his speech will be to mollify a group of
about 100 lawmakers - about a third of his parliamentary party -
who want him to claw back a swathe of powers from the EU and
consider leaving the 27-nation Union if he fails to do so.
Another small group of Conservative MPs wants Britain to
leave the EU altogether, while another faction - with a fainter
voice so far - wants to keep the status quo and warn that
diluting Britain's relationship with the Union risks pushing the
country to the political and economic sidelines.
Other EU member states and the United States, a close ally,
have also made clear their unease about Cameron's EU
manoeuvring, as have several business leaders.
Expectations are also high that Washington and Brussels will
announce plans to go ahead with negotiations for a trade deal
later this month encompassing half the world's economic output,
which would increase the clout of EU membership.
"At the end of the day, the person who makes all the
decisions is David Cameron," said Peter Bone, a prominent
Eurosceptic MP. "He's not going to delegate too much."
Bone, who has been pushing Cameron to try to pass
legislation for a referendum on the EU before 2015, said the
premier's fortunes could ride on what he says in Amsterdam.
"The speech's importance can't be overstated," he told
Reuters. "It could pull down his premiership."