UK backs U.S. extradition for file-sharing suspect

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
LONDON, March 13 Britain's Home Secretary has backed a decision to extradite to the United States a British student who ran a website allowing users to access films and TV shows illegally, the Home Office said on Tuesday.
Richard O'Dwyer is wanted by U.S. authorities for copyright infringement offences in connection with his TVShack website, which did not host any illegal content but provided links to other online sites where it could be accessed.
In a London court hearing in January, his lawyers argued that by linking to other websites, he had done nothing more than the likes of Google or Yahoo.
However, a judge rejected his argument and Home Secretary Theresa May has upheld the decision to extradite the 23-year-old.
He can still appeal to London's High Court against the ruling.
Campaigners argue O'Dwyer's is the latest in a series of cases that demonstrate Britain's extradition rules with the United States are lopsided, allowing suspects to be extradited without criminal charges from British authorities.
The most high-profile is that of British computer hacker Gary McKinnon, who was arrested in 2002 after allegedly hacking into U.S. security systems including the Pentagon and NASA and who is still fighting to avoid extradition.
"Today, yet another British citizen is being sold down the river by the British Government," O'Dwyer's mother Julia was quoted by media as saying.
Before his court hearing in January, O'Dwyer told media that he started the project to improve his computer programming skills and help him get a work placement. The student said he sold advertising space to pay for the server fees.
U.S. authorities, who have cracked down far harder on illegal file-sharing to protect its film, television and music industries, said he had earned $230,000 from the venture.
"The district judge found the allegations were comparable to an offence under UK law and it was appropriate for any trial to be held in the U.S.," a Home Office spokesman said.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.