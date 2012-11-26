Facebook not so fun with a click from boss or mum

LONDON Nov 26 Posting pictures of yourself
plastered at a party and talking trash online with your Facebook
friends may be more stress than it's worth now that your boss
and mum want to see it all.
A survey from Edinburgh Business School released on Monday
showed Facebook users are anxious that all those self-published
sins may be coming home to roost with more than half of
employers claiming to have used Facebook to weed out job
candidates.
"Facebook used to be like a great party for all your friends
where you can dance, drink and flirt," said Ben Marder, author
of the report and fellow in marketing at the Business School.
"But now with your Mum, Dad and boss there, the party
becomes an anxious event full of potential social landmines."
On average, people are Facebook friends with seven different
social circles, the report found, with real friends known to the
user offline the most common.
More than four-fifths of users add extended family on
Facebook, a similar number add siblings. Less than 70 percent
are connected to friends of friends while more than 60 percent
added their colleagues online, despite the anxiety this may
cause.
Facebook has settings to control the information seen by
different types of friends, but only one third use them, the
report said.
"I'm not worried at all because all the really messy pics -
me, drunken or worse - I detag straight away," said Chris from
London, aged 30.
People were more commonly friends with former boyfriends or
girlfriends than with current ones, the report also found.